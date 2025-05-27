Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $468.53 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 116,808.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 18.1% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NVR were worth $468,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,079.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7,159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,783.75. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.
NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
