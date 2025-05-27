SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Sebastian Rizzo Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Rizzo bought 800,000 shares of SOCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($38,961.04).
SOCO Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43.
About SOCO
