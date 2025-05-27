SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.