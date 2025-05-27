Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $31,929.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,811.18. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 677 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $118,596.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,599.36. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,277 shares of company stock worth $18,912,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.