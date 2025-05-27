Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 78,560 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 624.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,560 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,690,000 after buying an additional 1,840,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,584,000 after buying an additional 1,439,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $34,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,716,000 after purchasing an additional 764,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 617,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

