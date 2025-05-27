Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,432 shares of company stock valued at $679,129. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

