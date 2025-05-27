Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $495.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.54). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

