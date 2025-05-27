Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 622,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Powerfleet Trading Down 14.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

About Powerfleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.