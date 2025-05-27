Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 125,651 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,651 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Wabash National worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $362.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

