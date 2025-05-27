Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 43,753 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,753 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Tecnoglass worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGLS stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

