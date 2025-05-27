Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 604,424 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,424 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paycor HCM worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. Baird R W downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

