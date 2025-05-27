Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 84,625 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $10,901,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ameren by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 817,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,863,000 after acquiring an additional 387,402 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

