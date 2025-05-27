State of Wyoming Acquires 1,087 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after acquiring an additional 315,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,692 shares of company stock worth $4,822,074 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3%

EW opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

