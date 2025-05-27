State of Wyoming Acquires 960 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,556,000 after buying an additional 1,406,362 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,509,000 after buying an additional 1,366,341 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 785,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after buying an additional 676,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,971,000 after buying an additional 637,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,079,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.66%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

