State of Wyoming Acquires 99 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

