State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Wyoming grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CDW were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in CDW by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.98. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $241.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

