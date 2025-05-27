State of Wyoming Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $510.37 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $419.49 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.21 and its 200 day moving average is $503.68. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

