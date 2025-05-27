State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $10,338,000. Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,555,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,958.40. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,156 shares of company stock worth $10,926,922 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.28.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FLUT opened at $241.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.64. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.50.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

