State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.