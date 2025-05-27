State of Wyoming Buys 1,025 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 553,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 882,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 224,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

