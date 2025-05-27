State of Wyoming Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

