State of Wyoming Cuts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Avient were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avient by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

