State of Wyoming Cuts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NetApp were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,282. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

