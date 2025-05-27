State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.37 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.