State of Wyoming Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $292,959,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

