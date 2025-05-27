State of Wyoming Grows Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Koppers were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Koppers by 883.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Koppers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

