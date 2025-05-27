State of Wyoming Grows Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

State of Wyoming increased its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SNCY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

