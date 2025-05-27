State of Wyoming Grows Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State of Wyoming increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

TTM Technologies stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,780. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,733.92. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,737. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

