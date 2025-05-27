State of Wyoming Grows Stock Position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

State of Wyoming raised its position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned 0.06% of SWK worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKH. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 800,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SWK by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SWK from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

SWK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. SWK Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.21.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.

SWK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

