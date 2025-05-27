State of Wyoming Has $114,000 Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

State of Wyoming lessened its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,292,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 450,670 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 404,982 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. The trade was a 38.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

