State of Wyoming Has $115,000 Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned 0.08% of Nevro worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 306,943 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.