State of Wyoming Has $116,000 Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,815 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,432,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 1.0%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNTG stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

