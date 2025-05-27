State of Wyoming Has $120,000 Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

