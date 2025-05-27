State of Wyoming Has $124,000 Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Adeia were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adeia by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adeia by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Adeia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Adeia Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Stories

