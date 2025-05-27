State of Wyoming Has $137,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 186,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 4.1%

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $795.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.16.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

