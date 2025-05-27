State of Wyoming Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 126,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 299,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIN stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $691.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

