State of Wyoming Invests $145,000 in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 288,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLPT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

