State of Wyoming Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Envista were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Envista by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Envista by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Bank of America decreased their target price on Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

