State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

State of Wyoming lessened its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Astrana Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Astrana Health by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

ASTH opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

