State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

