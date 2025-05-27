State of Wyoming Makes New $118,000 Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:UCB opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

