State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $470.19 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.87.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

