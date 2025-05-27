State of Wyoming Purchases 294 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Post were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,195.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Post stock opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

