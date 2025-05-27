State of Wyoming Purchases 662 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State of Wyoming grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,912,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,836,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 667,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.30%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

