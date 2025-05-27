State of Wyoming Purchases New Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

