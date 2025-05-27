State of Wyoming Raises Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.