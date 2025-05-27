State of Wyoming Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Berry were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRY. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Berry by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 781,562 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Berry by 964.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 835,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 757,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 652,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Berry by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 571,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,148,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 557,842 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

Berry stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRY

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.