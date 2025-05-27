State of Wyoming Raises Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 226.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PROS were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PROS by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

PROS Stock Performance

PROS stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $805.16 million, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

