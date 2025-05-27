State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,147 shares of company stock worth $182,284. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.