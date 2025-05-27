State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after buying an additional 403,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,097,000 after buying an additional 1,224,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,103,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

